  South Africa Sustain Massive Setback Ahead Of Champions Trophy, Star KKR Pacer Ruled Out Of CT 2025 To Back Injury

Published 11:52 IST, January 16th 2025

South Africa Sustain Massive Setback Ahead Of Champions Trophy, Star KKR Pacer Ruled Out Of CT 2025 To Back Injury

South Africa start the Champions Trophy as one of the favourites to win the silverware. The Proteas have also qualified for the World Test Championship Finals

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
South African team celebrate the fall of a wicket | Image: BCCI

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is just around the corner and all the eight participating teams are grinding hard to clinch the prestigious silverware. The Champions Trophy will be played in the 'Hybrid Model' and will be jointly hosted by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB). South Africa, in particular have been in some great form and have long left the tag of being chokers behind. The Proteas qualified for the T20 World Cup finals in 2024 and they have now qualified for the World Test Championship finals too. But their Champions Trophy campaign has sustained a massive setback.

Anrich Nortje Ruled Out Of Champions Trophy

South Africa pacer Anrich Nortje was on Wednesday ruled out of the Champions Trophy due to a back injury.

Nortje, who has not played international cricket since the T20 World Cup final in June last year, was named in the Champions Trophy squad earlier this week but scans on Monday made it clear that he is not going to be fit in time for the ICC event beginning February 19 in Pakistan.

ALSO READ | 'The Team Is Going Down': Ex-Cricketer Yograj Singh Offers A Comprehensive Analysis On Team India Amid Growing Tensions

"Pretoria Capitals fast bowler Anrich Nortje has been ruled out of the remainder of the SA20 and the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 due to a back injury," said Cricket South Africa in a statement.

"The 31-year-old, who was initially named in the Champions Trophy squad, underwent scans on Monday afternoon which revealed the extent of the injury. He is not expected to recover in time for the 50-over tournament, where South Africa will begin their campaign on February 21 against Afghanistan in Karachi, Pakistan. His replacement will be announced in due course," the statement added.

Nortje's Continued Struggles With Injuries

ALSO READ | Rohit Sharma May Go To Pakistan To Pose With Champions Trophy But Should He For A Photo Op?

Nortje has not played an ODI since September 2023 when he suffered a stress fracture. In the T20 World Cup the following year, he was South Africa's stand out bowler. The Proteas had lost the final to India in Barbados. It is the third time in six ICC events that Nortje has been forced to miss due to an injury.

(With PTI Inputs)

Updated 11:59 IST, January 16th 2025

T20 World Cup Champions Trophy

