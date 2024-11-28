Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 18:39 IST, November 28th 2024

Sri Lanka All Out For Record-low 42 In Durban Test Against South Africa

South Africa needed only 83 legal deliveries — 13.5 overs — to rout the Sri Lankans in their first innings. That's the lowest number of deliveries in 100 years. England routed South Africa in 75 balls in 1924.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Dimuth Karunaratne | Image: AP

Sri Lanka was bowled out by South Africa for 42 at Kingsmead on Thursday, its lowest total in test cricket.

Sri Lanka's previous worst was 71 just over 20 years ago in Kandy against Pakistan.

South Africa needed only 83 legal deliveries — 13.5 overs — to rout the Sri Lankans in their first innings. That's the lowest number of deliveries in 100 years. England routed South Africa in 75 balls in 1924.

The 42 was also a record low for a test at Kingsmead, and the record low against South Africa, eclipsing New Zealand's 45 in 2013 in Cape Town.

The pitch was considered batting friendly on day two of the first test, as South Africa scored 111 runs in an extended morning session, resuming on 80-4 and being dismissed for 191.

Kamindu Mendis top-scored with 13 in a Sri Lanka lineup which featured four ducks.

Medium-pacer Marco Jansen took a career-best 7-13 in 6.5 overs.

Jansen was only the second player after Hugh Trumble of Australia, in 1904 against England, to take seven wickets inside seven overs of a test innings. 

Updated 18:39 IST, November 28th 2024

Recommended

Kuwait Bestows Mubarak Al-Kabeer Order On PM Modi | LIVE
India News
CID 2 X Review: Are ACP Pradyuman, Abhijeet, Daya As Good As Before?
Entertainment News
Ex-NASA Astronaut Describes Close Call With ‘2 Metallic Spherical’ UFOs
Science News
Kerala AKSHAYA AK-682 Lottery Sunday Lucky Draw OUT- Check Winners
Info
We Settled 40,000 People from Bru-Reang Community in Tripura: Amit Shah
India News
PM Modi Receives Guard of Honour in Kuwait, to Meet Crown Prince Today
India News
Manchester United vs Bournemouth LIVE Streaming: How To Watch EPL Live?
SportFit
Oppn Leaders Misleading Country: Union Min Naidu on Ambedkar Row
India News
'It is Anti-National': BJP Slams Digvijaya Singh's Remarks on PM
India News
Mohammedan SC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE Streaming: How To Watch ISL Live?
SportFit

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.