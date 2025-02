Stadium Floodlight Fails During IND vs ENG 2nd ODI, Halts Match For 35 Minutes

India and England are currently facing off in the second ODI match of their three match ODI series in Cuttack. England are currently in India as they were set to play a long series which included five T20Is and three ODIs. In the five match T20I series, India thrashed England 4-1 in the series. As the two teams got down to their ODI matches, India defeated England in the first ODI. As the second ODI is currently underway, play had to be paused during the early stages of India's innings due to a floodlight failure at the stadium.

BCCI Embarrassed As Floodlight Failure Halts Play

In a major embarrassment for the BCCI, a floodlight failure interrupted play in the second ODI between India and England for about 35 minutes at the Barabati Stadium, here on Sunday.

India were cruising at 48 for no loss in 6.1 overs in a chase of 305 when one of the eight floodlights near the clock tower failed, forcing players out of field.

The issue first surfaced around 6:15pm when some floodlights briefly went off but the power supply was restored as England pacer Saqib Mahmood was about to bowl to Rohit Sharma.

However, moments later, the lights went out completely, leaving the players frustrated.

"The generator attached with the floodlight malfunctioned, so the lights were off on that particular stand behind the clock tower. We got the back-up generator on. It took time to change the connection from one generator to the other, which caused the delay," the official added.

Rohit Sharma In Sublime Form In 2nd ODI

Skipper Rohit Sharma, looking in sublime touch, was batting on 29 off 18 balls, having struck three sixes and a four, while Shubman Gill was on 17 off 19 balls with three boundaries.

Players waited for five minutes before leaving the field, while the packed 45,000-strong crowd turned the moment into a spectacle, grooving to blaring music.

The public address system even encouraged fans to turn on their phone flashlights, creating an electrifying atmosphere -- minus the cricket.

Hosting its first ODI in over four years, the OCA had enforced tight security but struggled to manage the overflowing crowd. Chaos was witnessed at the gates with the police resorting to lathi charges to control unruly fans.

The disorder extended to the press box, where several unauthorised individuals entered, adding to the confusion.

More than 25000 fans had gathered during India's practice session on the eve of the match as the OCA allowed free access.