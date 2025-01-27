Published 22:01 IST, January 27th 2025
'Hats Off': Raina Lauds Selection Committee & Rohit Sharma Over Yashasvi Jaiswal's Addition to India’s CT 25 Squad
Suresh Raina is particularly amazed with India captain Rohit Sharma and the BCCI selection committee's decision to include Yashasvi Jaiswal in India's CT squad.
Team India's squad for the Champions Trophy 2025 has garnered a lot of attention lately. As Shami is poised for a comeback, skipper Rohit Sharma and the BCCI selection committee have made a peculiar decision to include Yashasvi Jaiswal. A fearless cricketer who has showcased flair against a dominant opposition, the India star has been a unique selection in the squad for the Men in Blue. Former India cricketer Suresh Raina is impressed with the decision to include the Indian southpaw opener in the team for the marquee ICC tournament.
Raina Applauds India Selectors & Rohit Sharma For Including Jaiswal In CT Squad
Suresh Raina is particularly impressed with India skipper Rohit Sharma and the BCCI selection committee for including Yashasvi Jaiswal in the squad for the Champions Trophy 2025. He discussed that even though the India opener has not been a part of any ODI matches, the hunger to perform for the side could do wonders. He also praised Rohit and the selectors for giving Jaiswal a chance to shine in the extended format of white-ball cricket.
“I think that boy is very hungry for runs. I mean, whenever we see his story, I think he has come to that level very eagerly. Hats off to the selectors, especially Rohit Sharma. Without playing ODI, you are taking that boy to the Champions Trophy. You know that he does a lot of hard work, dedication is very good. But he has a different attitude in his eyes, he has a different patience. It seems that this boy has come prepared.
"This is the beauty of Indian cricket. If you work hard and you have the passion to represent the country, then there will be some power that will tell you to go and represent the country. Rohit has done this with Yashasvi,” Suresh Raina said during an appearance on Star Sports.
Yashasvi Jaiswal's Brilliance In Numbers
Yashasvi Jaiswal has been in a phenomenal form in Test cricket and has been consistent with his form throughout the year 2024. He has 1478 runs, which he accumulated in 29 innings from 15 matches. Jaiswal has had an average of 54.74 and has scored nine half-centuries and three tons. Be it on Test and T20Is, Jaiswal has proved his worth for Indian cricket, and he will be gearing up to be a part of the action in one-day international.
