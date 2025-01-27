Suspense Around KL Rahul's Ranji Trophy Participation Ends, Date Of India Star's Domestic Return Confirmed

The Indian Test team is currently in a transitional phase and the selectors will have to take few tough calls ahead of the England series that will be played in June after the eighteenth season of the IPL and the World Test Championship finals. India's recent performances in Test matches have been concerning. The Asian cricketing juggernauts have lost six out of their last ten Test matches and to make matters worse, they have won only two of them.

There has been a lot of talk around India's opener slot. Rohit Sharma , who has been playing the role of an opener predominantly is nearing the end of his Test career. KL Rahul had been opening the batting for India in the recently culminated Border-Gavaskar Trophy series and he did play pretty decently which forced Rohit Sharma to bat lower down the order. After India's debacle 'Down Under', the BCCI reportedly made it mandatory for all the international players to compete in domestic tournaments.

KL Rahul Cleared To Play Ranji Trophy

Seasoned India batter KL Rahul was named in the Karnataka squad to face table-toppers Haryana in their final league match of the Ranji Trophy Elite Group C, beginning on January 30. Rahul was given a go-ahead by the BCCI medical team as the wicketkeeper batter was rehabilitating from an elbow niggle after the tour to Australia, where he played all the five Tests.

PTI had reported on January 21 that Rahul would play for Karnataka in the final league match which will be his first Ranji Trophy match since appearing against Bengal at Kolkata in 2020.

Most of the senior India players such as Rishabh Pant , Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ravindra Jadeja appeared for their respective domestic sides in the previous round, but Rahul sat out of the match against Punjab which Karnataka won by an innings and 207 runs at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Karnataka Bolstered By Rahul's Return

Rahul is expected to train with the Karnataka squad, which will be led by opener Mayank Agarwal. Karnataka has also received a boost in their pace bowling department with Vidwath Kaverappa making a return after missing a large part of the ongoing domestic season due to an injury. Karnataka are placed third in Group C with 19 points behind leaders Haryana (26) and Kerala (21). A win, preferably with a bonus point, here is mandatory for Karnataka to keep their knockouts hopes alive.