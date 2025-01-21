T20s Won't Affect England's CT Preparation, Looking Forward To Build Relationship With Baz, Says Skipper Jos Buttler

England skipper Jos Buttler is confident that the T20I series against India will not hamper their preparation for the upcoming Champions Trophy, and he also hopes to build a working relation with new head coach Brendon McCullum on this tour.

The ODI-format Champions Trophy will start from February 19, and England will play just three 50-over matches against India in the run-up to the marquee tournament.

"It's going to be a great series against a really top side in their own conditions. There's loads to look forward to. I'm not worried about schedules at the moment. I'm just looking forward to playing some games," Buttler said on the eve of the first T20I here at the Eden Gardens.

"I think it's going to be a really exciting T20 series. Obviously, there's some ODIs to follow, so yeah, I'm just looking forward to the games," he added.

McCullum, the red-ball coach, had succeeded Matthew Mott as England's limited over formats coach, and Buttler wanted to build the bond with the Kiwi.

"Obviously, it's not a new setup because Baz (McCullum) has been around for a while," Buttler said.

"There are a lot of players in this squad who have worked with him in the Test team over the years. So, yeah, I'm just looking forward to building that relationship in the white-ball setup." England have arrived in India with a full-strength squad with Jofra Archer and Mark Wood leading the pace department.

"Sometimes there's so much cricket that certain players have to be rested or managed, but that's certainly not the case for us at all in this series.

"So we're a full complement of players, which is really exciting. Obviously, Baz is coming into the white-ball setup for the first time, and there's plenty to look forward to here and now." He further mentioned that bowlers like Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carson, and Adil Rashid, who has multiple first-class centuries, provide depth to the line-up.

"I think we're really blessed, actually, in terms of the bowlers that we have here on this tour. They're all very, very capable batsmen. I think if you look at guys like Gus Atkinson with a Test hundred, Brydon Carson is an excellent hitter, and even Adil Rashid sometimes is down at 11 who's got multiple first-class 100s.

"I think we're very fortunate in that sense it gives a lot of confidence to the guys at the top. There's plenty to come, so we can be really aggressive and not worry too much about our wicket, because we've got guys behind who can do exactly the same job," he added.

Bethell Special

Buttler also praised young talent Jacob Bethell, who has been making waves in English cricket.

"He's done brilliantly well coming into international cricket. He's got a good head on his shoulders and obviously he's got the game for it, as you've seen in the white-ball stuff.

"Moving into Test cricket, it was fantastic to watch him in New Zealand. This is again a new challenge for him, playing in India, and one I know he's excited for," Buttler said.

Salt To Keep Wickets

As for England's playing XI, Buttler indicated that the team is almost settled, with some final decisions pending on the bowling front.

"Yeah, pretty much. Just waiting on a couple of the bowlers to see how they pull up through training. Phil Salt will keep wickets. He's obviously been playing brilliantly in T20 cricket for a while now.