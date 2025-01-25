Team India Champions Signs Indian Cricketing Great Shikhar Dhawan As Part Of Team In Historic World Championship Of Legends

January 25, 2025: Indian Legend Shikar Dhawan will earmark Team India champions for the World Championship of Legends marking the first of legends lineup for the second edition.

The World Championship of Legends calendar is well known to captivate fans through the electrifying performance of marquee players, additional venues and its much-expanded potential of creating unforgettable moments on the field connecting fans with their cricketing icons.

Sumant Bahl, Co-Owner Team India shares his excitement of signing the stylish left- handed Indian great as the first signing for 2025 season starting on 18th July. “Shikhar Dhawan adds a lot of flair and strength to our team as we are focussed on defending our title as the winners of WCL season 1. We will be retaining some of the greats from last year and add some new players to make our team stronger and better”

Harshit Tomar Founder and CEO of World Championship of legends also shares positive feedback by sharing, “With the participation of Shikhar Dhawan coming to play for WCL second edition we are instilled with the faith that our event will mean more for ardent cricket fans. We are certain that we are moving in the direction of the league’s goal which has primarily been to bring back the golden era of cricket. Our focus primarily would be to get the global participation right in the coming days for making the second edition unforgettable.”

Following the success of the inaugural edition of the World Championship of Legends League, fans of cricketing universe came flocking to the grounds especially for the memorable Indian Champions vs Pakistan Champions clash at the Edgbaston Stadium, Birmingham.

Shikhar Dhawan on the excitement of making a pledged comeback for the WCL format, shares “When we have such formats like World Championship of Legends the inspiration to get back on the field fares well. It would be a continuation of my passion of playing the best competitive cricket.”

Nishant Pitti, Chief Patron of WCL shares, “We view the upcoming campaign as a positive effect for cricket and our partnership with World Championship of Legends ensure we create good environment. We look forward to maintain a positive relationship with cricket fandom throughout the entire duration of the tournament.”

The First Edition of World Championship of Legends generated excitement and concord which received great viewership across the globe. The upcoming campaign supports the unwavering dedication to champion sporting excellence and invite notable performances from the legends once again in high octane enthralling T20 action.