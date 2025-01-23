Team India Felicitated By DCCI After Grand Victory In PD Champions Trophy 2025

23rd January 2025, New Delhi: Following India’s grand victory in the recently concluded Physical Disabled Champions Trophy 2025 in Sri Lanka, the Differently Abled Cricket Council of India (DCCI) and accessibility organization Svayam hosted a celebratory event in New Delhi. Held in the presence of Abhay Pratap, Joint Secretary of DCCI Ravikant Chauhan, General Secretary, DCCI and Sminu Jindal, Founder-Chairperson, Svayam among other dignitaries, the event honored Team India for their stellar performance in the PD Championship Trophy 2025, with leading accessibility organisation Svayam announcing a prize money of INR 7 Lakhs while commending the cricketers for their tremendous effort, perseverance, and talent.

Conveying his elation at Team India’s exemplary performance Ravi Chauhan, General Secretary, DCCI, stated, “Today’s celebration acknowledges the incredible devotion and passion displayed by Team India. They have brought pride to the nation and set a benchmark for aspiring individuals. We are grateful to Svayam for its constant support and recognition of these cricketers, whose achievements inspire countless others to pursue their goals. Tournaments like these strengthen the transformative role sports

Reinforcing Svayam’s enduring commitment to fostering opportunities and empowering differently-abled individuals to excel on international platforms, Sminu Jindal, Founder-Chairperson, Svayam, said, "Svayam's association with DCCI goes back to more than half a decade and it has been a matter of great pride for us to be part of the journey of these talented athletes who have brought so many laurels to the nation. Their win at the PD Champions Trophy is yet another feather in their cap and with this win they have not only put India on the global map of disability cricket but have inspired many other athletes with reduced mobility to come forward and choose sports. Our endeavour at Svayam has always been to make the journey of sportspersons with reduced mobility a little easier with support like accessible transport, accessible stay facilities and other support that they need for their training, travel and competitions; so that they can use their 100 per cent efforts to perform well in their game and not worry about basic logistical issues.”

Congratulating Team India on the big win, Abhay Pratap, Joint Secretary of DCCI said, “On behalf of the DCCI, I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to Team India for their outstanding victory. Your dedication, hard work, and exceptional performance have truly made the nation proud. This achievement is a testament to your skill, spirit, and relentless pursuit of excellence. Keep shining and inspiring future generations!”