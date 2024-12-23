Team India's LIKELY Schedule For 2025 ICC Champions Trophy

Now that there is some clarity over the future of the Champions Trophy , the speculations are now rife on when is the India- Pakistan clash. The long-standing deadlock over the ‘hybrid’ model has come to an end after Pakistan Cricket Board accepted the model that would allow India to play it's matches in another country. We now know that United Arab Emirates would be hosting all the India matches during the marquee event.

INDIA VS PAKISTAN - MOTHER OF ALL BATTLES

As per reports, the Mother of all Battles is going to take place in the bullring at the Dubai International stadium. The high-octane clash between the arch-rivals is set to take place on February 23. The match is surely going to mark another chapter in their fierce rivalry.

INDIA'S LIKELY CT 25 SCHEDULE

The Men in Blue play their tournament opener against Asian giants and neighbour Bangladesh on February 20 and New Zealand on March 2 in the group stages of the Champions Trophy. All of India's matches will be held in Dubai, ensuring a neutral ground.

WHERE WILL INDIA PLAY IF THEY MAKE SEMIS?