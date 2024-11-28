Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • SportFit /
  • Cricket /
  • Team India Touches Down in Canberra for Prime Minister's XI Warm-Up Ahead of Crucial 2nd Test vs AUS

Published 11:26 IST, November 28th 2024

Team India Touches Down in Canberra for Prime Minister's XI Warm-Up Ahead of Crucial 2nd Test vs AUS

Team India has arrived in Canberra for a warm-up match against the Prime Minister's XI, gearing up for the crucial second Test against Australia.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
India arrive at Canberra | Image: X/BCCI

Taking a 1-0 lead in the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy, India defeated Australia by 295 runs at Optus Stadium. Thanks to Yashasvi Jaiswal's outstanding 161 and Virat Kohli's unbroken 100, India responded sharply after being knocked out for 150 and declared their second innings at 487 for 6. Australia battled in response, falling to 238 all out, and Jasprit Bumrah led the assault with 3 for 42, claiming Player of the Match honours. India's biggest run victory in Australia was this one.

Indian cricket team lands in Canberra for a warm-up game to prepare for the 2nd Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Announcing that the Indian cricket team had arrived in Canberra ahead of the much-awaited second Test match against Australia, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) just posted an interesting video on social media. Following their outstanding 1-0 lead after the first Test in Perth, the team is ready to keep the momentum. Playing the two-day warm-up game against the Prime Minister’s XI from November 30 to December 1, 2024, the next project for Team India starts. 

 Beginning at 9:30 AM local time, the second test will occur at the venerable Adelaide Oval from December 6–10. With India hoping to build on their advantage, this five-match series offers exciting rivalry highlighting the finest of cricket. While India has its own stars like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, Australia has powerhouse players like Steve Smith and Pat Cummins in its list. As both sides fight for supremacy on the ground, fans are urged to get tickets and see this fascinating collision of cricketing powers.

India vs Prime Minister's XI Squads

Prime Minister’s XI: Jack Edwards (c), Charlie Anderson, Mahli Beardman, Scott Boland, Jack Clayton, Aidan O’Connor, Ollie Davies, Jayden Goodwin, Sam Harper, Hanno Jacobs, Sam Konstas, Lloyd Pope, Matthew Renshaw, Jem Ryan.

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar. Reserves: Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Khaleel Ahmed, Yash Dayal.

Updated 11:26 IST, November 28th 2024

Recommended

Kuwait Bestows Mubarak Al-Kabeer Order On PM Modi | LIVE
India News
CID 2 X Review: Are ACP Pradyuman, Abhijeet, Daya As Good As Before?
Entertainment News
Ex-NASA Astronaut Describes Close Call With ‘2 Metallic Spherical’ UFOs
Science News
Kerala AKSHAYA AK-682 Lottery Sunday Lucky Draw OUT- Check Winners
Info
We Settled 40,000 People from Bru-Reang Community in Tripura: Amit Shah
India News
PM Modi Receives Guard of Honour in Kuwait, to Meet Crown Prince Today
India News
Manchester United vs Bournemouth LIVE Streaming: How To Watch EPL Live?
SportFit
Oppn Leaders Misleading Country: Union Min Naidu on Ambedkar Row
India News
'It is Anti-National': BJP Slams Digvijaya Singh's Remarks on PM
India News
Mohammedan SC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE Streaming: How To Watch ISL Live?
SportFit

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.