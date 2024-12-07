Tension in the Air For India As Jasprit Bumrah Suffers Injury Scare, Checked Upon By Team Physio

The Pink Ball turned out to be a major challenge for Team India, as Australia had the upper hand at the Adelaide Oval. Pressure is now over the visiting side as they face hostile conditions at Adelaide after the match turned a bit intense on the first day itself. The second day was no exception either as the team faced jeers from the local crowd as the match-up went on. But the Men in Blue also suffered a scary moment as the team's talisman seemed to have an injury issue after Jasprit Bumrah fell on the field.

Jasprit Bumrah Faces Injury Fright, Assessed by Team Physio in Adelaide

In day two play of the Adelaide pink ball test, Team India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah looked to have an injury scare and was checked upon by the team medical staff. In the third delivery of his 20th over, the bowler suddenly clutched his adductor muscle while returning to his bowling mark. The play had to be halted for a while as Bumrah looked in severe discomfort and the team's medical staff came to take a look and analyze the situation. For Team India fans, it was a scary sight to see Bumrah do down with a possible injury as it could derail their entire campaign. Given Bumrah's influence, the star player can turn the tide.

Member of the team support staff attends to India's Jasprit Bumrah during the day two of the second cricket test match between Australia and India at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide | Image: AP Photo

Luckily, the 31-year-old looked good after receiving some treatment as he recovered and continued to bowl in top gear. The star Indian bowler got some crucial wickets during Australia's innings as he took out Nathan McSweeney, Steve Smith and skipper Pat Cummins. The Indian pace attack was effective in taking them down and ending their innings at 337 runs.

Also Read: Ravi Shastri Urges Swift Inclusion of Mohammed Shami to Alleviate Pressure on Bumrah in Australia

Travis Head Becomes The Demon To India's Woes At Adelaide Test