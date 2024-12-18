'Thank You Anna': Heart-Warming Reactions Pour In After R. Ashwin Announces International Retirement

IND vs AUS 3rd Test: Just like all the other Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in the past, the 2024 edition of the India vs Australia series has witnessed yet another stalwart calling time on his India career. Right after the Gabba Test match ended in a draw, Ravichandran Ashwin accompanied Rohit Sharma to the media briefing where he announced his retirement. Ashwin' last appearance for India was in the Adelaide Test match, the Pink Ball Test match of this series.

Once the game ended in a draw, the cameras around the ground spotted R. Ashwin hugging Virat Kohli and shedding tears. As soon as the video surfaced, everybody started speculating that one of the brightest cricketing minds had decided to part his way with the responsibility of playing at the highest level. R. Ashwin ends his Test career with 537 wickets.

Ashwin's Retirement Announcement Breaks The Internet

'There's a bit left in me as a cricketer, but I would like to exploit it at the domestic and club-level cricket, but this would be the last day (at the international level). I have had a lot of fun, a lot of memories alongside Rohit and several of my other teammates. We've lost some of them over the last few years, we've been the last bunch of OGs I can say that are left out in the dressing room. I can mark this as my last day in the dressing room. I have several people to thank, but I would be failing in my duties if I didn't thank the BCCI and my teammates.', said Ashwin. As soon as Ashwin announced his retirement, cricket fans took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and shared their reactions