'The Sound It Made': Mitchell Starc Gives His Verdict on KL Rahul's Controversial Dismissal

Australian pacer Mitchell Starc downplayed the controversy surrounding KL Rahul's disputed caught-behind dismissal on the first day of the opening Test, simply stating it was a "regulation wicket". Rahul's dismissal sparked debate among former players from both teams, questioning the third umpire's decision to overturn the on-field official's initial not-out call.

After on-field umpire Richard Kettleborough initially ruled in Rahul's favor, Australia challenged the decision using DRS. However, third umpire Richard Illingworth overturned the call without the benefit of a split-screen view, which would have provided a clearer picture of whether the ball grazed the bat or triggered the snicko response due to a hit on the pads. Despite the controversy, Mitchell Starc remained unfazed, focusing on the game ahead.

Mitchell Starc opens up on KL Rahul's dismissal

"It got overturned obviously, but I thought it was regulation, the sound it made, the timing of it, I thought it was just a regulation wicket," Starc said at a press conference.

Starc (2/14), who bagged the opening wicket of the series when he removed Yashasvi Jaiswal, will resume on six not out alongside wicketkeeper Alex Carey, who is unbeaten on 19, on Saturday, with Australia at 67/7 after India made 150 in their first innings.

A staggering 17 wickets fell on the opening day, a record on Australian soil, but the leading pacer believed batting is going to get easier in the second innings and they just need to survive the new Kookaburra ball.

"I think there was a fair bit of good bowling today. Obviously, there was enough in the wicket and it probably felt like it was a hardball wicket," Starc said.

"When the ball started to get a little bit softer towards the back end of that Indian innings, it probably didn't do as much. (There was) still enough there, but it didn't do as much as the brand new hardball.

"So I guess that's something for teams to take in the second innings.

"If you can get through the testing period, it does get slightly easier. That being said, the outfield is quite slow, so that probably made runs a bit hard to come by. That's probably the slowest outfield we've seen over in the west for a long time."

While Mitchell Starc gave the first breakthrough, his pace-bowling colleague Josh Hazlewood proved to be more successful on the day, returning with excellent figures of 4/29 in 13 overs before the peerless Jasprit Bumrah (4/17 in 10 overs) yet again displayed his extraordinary skills.

Starc is also not of the view that batting conditions were becoming harder across Australia.

"How many ways can you skin a cat? Bowlers are allowed to bowl good balls," he said.

"When there's a lot of runs, it's like, 'Oh, the bowlers bowled badly. When there's wickets, the wickets are tough'. (But) you are allowed to bowl good balls and maybe credit should go to both teams and bowlers.

"Sure, there's plenty in the wicket when you put it in the right area and it was hard work for batting, but as I said, you're allowed to bowl good balls and there were plenty of those today."

At stumps, Australia trailed by 83 runs thanks to the incredible comeback by the Bumrah-led Indian team, something that seemed improbable after they were all out for an under-par score and weeks after their unprecedented 0-3 drubbing to New Zealand at home.

Starc said he was not surprised by India's comeback.

"That was a completely different series, different conditions, different teams, so, yeah, that was entertaining to watch, that series .. but we know how good a team India are and they have shown that today.

"I thought we bowled quite well and perhaps an under-par score and they have come out and matched us with the ball, so, no, I wouldn't say I was surprised as we know the skill they have got in that team with bat and ball, and they showed that with the ball today," Starc pointed out.