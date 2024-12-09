'The Two Had A Heated Exchange': Rohit Sharma And Mohammed Shami Involved In Alleged Fight

A recent report has surfaced, suggesting that India captain Rohit Sharma and fast bowler Mohammed Shami were involved in a heated exchange last month during the Test series against New Zealand. The alleged incident occurred before India's first Test match against New Zealand in Bengaluru. Shami was preparing for his domestic cricket comeback at the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

Report states Rohit Sharma and Shami involved in a fight

According to the report, the tension between Rohit Sharma and Mohammed Shami arose from the captain's comments on Shami's fitness status. Rohit had stated that Shami was experiencing swelling in his knee, which had set back his recovery. However, Shami had previously denied reports of a new injury, claiming he was fit and ready to play.

The report claims that during a meeting at the NCA, Rohit Sharma and Mohammed Shami had a heated conversation about the captain's remarks. A source quoted in the Dainik Jagran report stated, “When Shami was at NCA, he met Rohit during the 1st Test in Bengaluru. During their meeting, the two had a heated exchange over the captain's remark on Shami when asked about his current status and availability for the New Zealand and Australia Test series.”

Despite the alleged tension between the two, Rohit Sharma recently expressed optimism about Mohammed Shami's potential return to the team. During a press conference following India's 10-wicket loss to Australia, Rohit stated that the "door is very much open" for Shami's comeback, but emphasized the need for caution due to Shami's ongoing recovery from knee swelling.