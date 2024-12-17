Published 17:02 IST, December 17th 2024
'There Was Desperation': Australia Coach Reveals Hope Have Faded After Team India Averts A Follow-On
Coach Daniel Vettori has claimed that Australia had a sense of desperation as Team India's gritty last-wicket batting stand avoid them a win at Brisbane Test.
- SportFit
- 3 min read
Australia's hopes have been dashed by the constant rain showers as their hope to secure a win in the Brisbane Test has been put down. Team India's fighting spirit and the last-wicket partnership between Akash Deep and Jasprit Bumrah did wonders for the visiting side as they successfully avoided a follow-on. Australia will be batting again, and there is a massive possibility that the game will end up in a draw. Australia coach Daniel Vettori has accepted that the hosts' chance of winning the series has been trampled and a win for them at the Brisbane Test sounds unlikely.
Daniel Vettori Claims Australia Were 'Desperate' As Hopes Of Brisbane Test Win Falls
Australia bowling coach Daniel Vettori admitted that there was desperation among the Aussies to get the final wicket and break the partnership. He added that while the Aussies believed they had the momentum after Ravindra Jadeja's dismissal, tailenders Akash Deep and Jasprit Bumrah gave them a tough time as they carried India on their shoulders and averted the follow-on.
“I think the only way to force the game was to force the follow-on. There was a desperation to get that final wicket. We thought we had a really good chance when Jadeja was dismissed, but it was a real fighting partnership from Bumrah and Deep. Unfortunately, just the amount of time that’s been lost from the game has made it difficult [to force a result,” Coach Daniel Vettori said to the media after the day four play in Brisbane.
Also Read: 'Avoiding Follow-on Makes Difference': KL Rahul Offers Perspective On The Deep-Bumrah Gabba Heroics
AUS' Hopes Dashed As India's Gritty Last-Wicket Partenership Steals The Show
India's superior last-wicket partnership thwarted Australia's hopes to take a 2-1 lead in the Border Gavaskar Trophy series. The audacious Akash Deep and gritty Jasprit Bumrah helped Team India's case on day four while the rain interruptions continued to be a problem for the hosts. The unbeaten 39-run partnership gave India a lot of hope as Deep (10 off 27 balls) and Bumrah (21 off 31 balls) took India up to 252 before the stumps were called by the umpires because of bad light. Australia has to bat on day five of the competition, giving high hopes of the game heading towards a tie. The day five play will begin on Wednesday, December 18th, 2024.
Also Read: 'Gambhir Set The Bar So Low': Virat Kohli And India Coach Celebrate The Avoidance Of Follow-On
Updated 17:02 IST, December 17th 2024