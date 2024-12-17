'There Was Desperation': Australia Coach Reveals Hope Have Faded After Team India Averts A Follow-On

Australia's hopes have been dashed by the constant rain showers as their hope to secure a win in the Brisbane Test has been put down. Team India's fighting spirit and the last-wicket partnership between Akash Deep and Jasprit Bumrah did wonders for the visiting side as they successfully avoided a follow-on. Australia will be batting again, and there is a massive possibility that the game will end up in a draw. Australia coach Daniel Vettori has accepted that the hosts' chance of winning the series has been trampled and a win for them at the Brisbane Test sounds unlikely.

Daniel Vettori Claims Australia Were 'Desperate' As Hopes Of Brisbane Test Win Falls

Australia bowling coach Daniel Vettori admitted that there was desperation among the Aussies to get the final wicket and break the partnership. He added that while the Aussies believed they had the momentum after Ravindra Jadeja's dismissal, tailenders Akash Deep and Jasprit Bumrah gave them a tough time as they carried India on their shoulders and averted the follow-on.

“I think the only way to force the game was to force the follow-on. There was a desperation to get that final wicket. We thought we had a really good chance when Jadeja was dismissed, but it was a real fighting partnership from Bumrah and Deep. Unfortunately, just the amount of time that’s been lost from the game has made it difficult [to force a result,” Coach Daniel Vettori said to the media after the day four play in Brisbane.

Akash Deep fist bumps with batting partner Jasprit Bumrah during play on day four of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane | Image: AP Photo

AUS' Hopes Dashed As India's Gritty Last-Wicket Partenership Steals The Show