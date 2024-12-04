Search icon
Published 18:14 IST, December 4th 2024

'This Is Probably The Best Wicket In The World': Nathan Lyon Positive On Adelaide Pitch

Nathan Lyon's comments come ahead of the second Test between Australia and India, which is scheduled to start on Friday.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Nathan Lyon with his teammates | Image: AP

Australian spinner Nathan Lyon has expressed his optimism about the Adelaide pitch, calling it "probably the best cricket wicket in the world." Lyon, who has an impressive record at the Adelaide Oval, believes that the pitch will be helpful to spin bowling.

Nathan Lyon on Adelaide pitch

Nathan Lyon's comments come ahead of the second Test between Australia and India, which is scheduled to start on Friday. The Australian team is looking to bounce back from their 295-run loss in the series opener in Perth.

"I think it's a great, great venue to play spinner. And I think what Damien (head curator) does here is he produces a great wicket that got enough in it, and it's challenging for both bat and ball.

"If you are good enough with the bat, your score runs. If you good enough for the ball, you'll hopefully create a few chances along your way. This is probably the best cricket wicket in the world, if I'm being honest with you. So I'm expecting it to be pretty helpful to spin bowling as well." The hosts had a nightmare of an outing in Perth and thus trail the five-match series 0-1. But Lyon expects Australia to bounce back.

"We've had a chance to reflect and we understand that we didn't play our best period in Perth and India, totally our player played us. But with all the other stuff, it's been quite humorous, in a way, looking at how much has been said and the reactions of so many different people after one loss, the beauty of a five match test series, is we get the opportunity to turn that around.

When asked about the fitness of all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, Lyon expressed confidence that Marsh would be able to bowl in the second Test. Marsh had felt discomfort after bowling 19.3 overs in the opening Test, but Lyon believes that he will be fine.

"I'm not concerned about Bison's fitness if I'm being honest," Lyon said. “He's been brilliant for us since he's come back in. He came back in that game in Leeds during the Ashes and has really dominated, so got full confidence in Bison.”

Also Read: After crowd chaos, no fans allowed at Team India's practice during remainder of BGT

The 37-year-old had a quiet outing in the series opener but feels the spinners will have a more dominant role in the second Test.

Lyon has phenomenal success in Test cricket at the Adelaide Oval, having taken 63 wickets at an average of 25.26 from 13 matches, including seven day-night games.

Also Read: Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Rishabh Pant Likely To Pay The Price Of India's Opening Batting Confusion

(With PTI inputs)

 

Updated 18:14 IST, December 4th 2024

