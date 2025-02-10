Election Delhi 2025 in association with

Published 08:12 IST, February 10th 2025

'This One Hit Straight Here': Ritika Sajdeh's Adorable Post After Rohit Sharma's 32nd ODI Ton Goes Viral

Ritika Sajdeh dedicated a heartfelt post for Rohit Sharma after the Indian captain produced a magical century in the 2nd ODI match in Cuttack on Sunday.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Rohit Sharma with his wife Ritika Sajdeh | Image: AP/rohitsharma45/Instagram

Rohit Sharma finally ended his run drought with an excellent century against England in the 2nd ODI in Cuttack on Sunday. Riding on his 32nd Ton, the ' Men In Blue' sealed the ODI series 2-0 which will be a massive boost for the hosts ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy .

Ritika Sajdeh Dedicates Heartfelt Post For Rohit Sharma

Rohit had gone a long run of lean patch and pressure was mounting on the Indian captain. But the 37-year-old rose to the occasion and looked in complete control of the proceedings. Rohit's wife Ritika Sajdeh took the opportunity to share an adorable post on Instagram heaping praise on his husband. She captioned, ‘This one hit straight here (heart emoji).’

 

Also Read: Stadium Floodlight Fails During IND vs ENG 2nd ODI, Halts Match For 35 Minutes

Ritika has been a staunch supporter of the Indian captain and has attended several India matches in the recent past. Rohit's innings of 119 included 12 fours and six towering sixes. Batting first England posted a formidable 304 runs on the board. But the home side took control of the run chase from the very first moment and went on to lodge a four-wicket victory to wrap up the series.

Also Read: 'Even If There Is 1% Chance': BCCI's Stance On Jasprit Bumrah Revealed As Champions Trophy Deadline Draws Closer

Rohit Sharma Will Play A Crucial Role In Champions Trophy

Rohit insisted he broke his innings into pieces as part of his strategy. As quoted by Sportskeeda he said, "It was good, really enjoyed being out there, scoring runs for the team. Important game, series on the line. Broke it down to pieces about how I wanted to bat. It's longer than T20 cricket, but shorter than Tests. Needed to assess and break the innings down to pieces. It was important for batters who are set to bat as deep as possible.'

Rohit will again lead the Indian team and the onus will be on him to provide his team a solid start. Pressure hasn't deterred him from launching his innings in his own style and it has been the case in the last two ICC events as things stand.

Updated 08:13 IST, February 10th 2025

Champions Trophy Rohit Sharma

