Published 22:42 IST, January 25th 2025
Tilak Varma's Mature Innings Help Team India Secure 2-0 Lead Against England In A Thriller Showdown
Despite Jos Buttler's tactics to prevent the Indian team from winning, Tilak Varma's outstanding innings helped the team take a 2-0 lead in the series.
- SportFit
- 3 min read
Despite Jos Buttler's strategy to hold Team India back, Team India gained a fabuolous lead against the visitors. Tilak Varma's spectacular innings helped the Indian Team secure a 2-0 lead in the series. England tried to resist and pull off a win but Tilak's resilience helped the hosts pull off a thriller of a win. Team India won the 2nd T20I match by two wickets and now lead the series with a 2-0 lead.
Tilak Varma Navigates Team India's Win Over England In Chennai
In the second T20l match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Team India defeated England by two wickets and took a 2-0 lead in the five-match series in Chennai. Tilak Varma's exceptional skills and his resolute innings helped the Men in Blue secure a huge lead. The hosts ended the evening at 166 for eight after Tilak skilfully took advantage of the English bowlers' tremendous pace to score runs and push India over the finish line. The England bowlers made significant progress and provided a lot of resistance to the hosts from rreaching the finish line. The left-hander barely had steady support from the other end, making it a mini-classic.
Abhishek Sharma, who was in fine form at the time, got India off to a scorching start by hitting Archer for three boundaries in the opening over. However, even the DRS was unable to save him after pacer Mark Wood put him on the defensive. After Samson's downfall, the dismissal put India in a slightly precarious position that quickly became more worrisome. Tilak and captain Suryakumar Yadav brought their team to 58 with 39 quick runs for the third wicket, which calmed the nerves, but the former pulled Carse to his stumps to give England an opening. India had to experience a panic before Tilak's composure helped them win.
Also Read: President Murmu Bestows Prestigious Titles As R Ashwin Receives Padma Shri, Sreejesh Awarded Padma Bhushan: Check Full List
Buttler Put A Show During ENG's Innings But IND's Bowling Looked Strong
Jos Buttler displayed some tenacity, but other English batsmen failed to emulate the captain and fell to Indian spinners, allowing the visitors to be held to a disappointing 165/9 in the second T20I match-up. Following the dismissal of Phil Salt, the English captain played some satisfying shots to put England on the map.
When Ben Duckett's reverse off him fell into Dhruv Jurel's hands with ease, Washington Sundar also had a moment of success. Buttler and later Liam Livingstone died while playing the pull shot, which haunted the English batters for the remainder of the evening.
India and England will now lock horns against each other at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot for the 3rd T20I match on January 28, 2025.
Updated 23:18 IST, January 25th 2025