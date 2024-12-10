Search icon
  • Tim Paine Reveals Biggest Reason Of Travis Head's Recent Success, Gives Shocking Remark On Langer

Published 17:51 IST, December 10th 2024

Tim Paine Reveals Biggest Reason Of Travis Head's Recent Success, Gives Shocking Remark On Langer

Travis Head has yet again tormented India, in the Adelaide Oval and helped Australia win the second Test match of Border-Gavaskar Trophy series by 10 wickets

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Tim Paine, Justin Langer and Travis Head | Image: AP/ Lucknow Super Giants

Former Australia captain Tim Paine has always continued to remain in the news ever since he parted ways with international cricket. The former Australia skipper doesn't hold himself back and always gives his honest opinions on cricketing matters. Tim Paine had led Australia in two Border-Gavaskar Trophy series (2018-19 and 2020-21) but failed to win it. Paine was appointed the Australian skipper after Steve Smith, Cameron Bancroft and David Warner were suspended by Cricket Australia for 12 months in 2018.

The 'Sandpapergate' was a landscape altering event as far as Australian cricket is concerned. Aussie stalwarts David Warner and Steve Smith alongside youngster Cameron Bancroft were banned for twelve months due to the ball tampering scandal that took place in South Africa. Soon after the controversial incident, Darren Lehmann stepped down as the Head Coach of Australia and Justin Langer later replaced him.

Paine Exposes Head and Langer's Working Relationship

Justin Langer helped Australia win their first and only T20 World Cup in 2021, but his tenure as a coach was a controversial one. Many players felt intimidated by langer's methods of coaching and it also led to his stint coming to an end. Travis Head's recent performances, especially against India puts him in a special league of players, but the Southpaw was never this effective in the past, at least during Langer's tenure. Former Australia captain Tim Paine has new revealed that Head and langer had differences in opinions as far as their outlook towards batting is concerned.

ALSO READ | Mohammed Siraj's SURPRISING Reaction to ICC's Punishment, Fine After Fiery Send-Off to Travis Head

'I don’t think either of them will mind me saying this, but I think Travis and JL used to have a real difference of opinion. They were trying really hard for him to work on his defence and it wasn’t the way he wanted to go about it, but he was a young Test player who was trying to impress and trying to stay in the team, so he was trying to please a bit of everyone. I think that’s been the major shift in his output because he is sticking true to the way he wants to play', said Paine.

Travis Head's Meteoric Rise In International Cricket

ALSO READ | 'Forget And Move Forward': Ex-India Star Slams ICC On Travis Head And Md. Siraj Verbal Spat Episode

Head is going from strength to strength in international cricket and he refuses to turn back. Head loves batting, especially against India and played a crucial part in defeating Australia in the WTC Final and the ODI World Cup Final in 2023
 

Updated 17:51 IST, December 10th 2024

