'Too Slow': Yashasvi Jaiswal Sledges Mitchell Starc, Silences Pacer By Taking A Jibe At His Speed

Team India remained firm against the Australian attack, with openers KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal remaining unbeaten at the close of day 2 of India's first test match against Australia at the Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia. After skipper Jasprit Bumrah's all-out onslaught in Australia's first innings, Team India dominated the first Border Gavaskar Trophy test match. The second innings for Team India appeared to be a stroll in the park for Yashasvi, who engaged in light-hearted banter with Australian paceman Mitchell Starc.

Banter Between Yashasvi Jaiswal And Mitchell Starc Ensues As India Stand Resilient vs AUS

During Team India's second innings at the Optus Stadium in Perth, Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul were on guard as they held their stance against the Aussie attack. During the play, Jaiswal faced off against Starc's deliveries, and he hit them with the bat with ease. He even sent one of his deliveries to the skies for a six.

At one point, Yashasvi Jaiswal was playing with Mitchell Starc's mind as he engaged in a frivolous banter to derail the bowler's momentum. After playing a shot, he said, "It's coming too slow" to Starc, who was staring at him after the delivery.

Speaking of the game, Yashasvi Jaiswal and veteran KL Rahul chose to stick to the tried-and-true method of batting in Test cricket by waiting for loose deliveries and respecting good fast bowling after captain Jasprit Bumrah's game-changing 11th five-wicket haul destroyed Australia for 104.

On the second day of the first Test match at the Optus Stadium in Perth, India appeared destined to bat Australia out of the match with an overall lead of 218 runs thanks to a combination of game awareness and flawless shot selection from Yashasvi Jaiswal and an unbroken opening stand of 172 from KL Rahul. During the post-tea session, the Indian batters demonstrated their compact defence by amassing 88 runs in 31 overs, with Jaiswal edging closer to the coveted century on his maiden appearance on Australian tracks.