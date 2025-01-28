RECORD ALERT: Trisha Gongadi Scores First-Ever Ton In Women's U-19 World Cup As India Crush Scotland By 150 runs

Opener Trisha Gongadi etched her name in the record books scoring the first-ever century in women's U-19 T20 World Cup history to power India to 150-run victory over Scotland here on Tuesday.

Trisha displayed her array of strokes and slammed 110 not out off 59 balls with the help of 13 boundaries and four maximums after being sent into bat.

She was ably supported by fellow opener and wicketkeeper Kamalini G (51 off 42 balls) and Sanika Chalke, who remained unbeaten on 29 off 20 balls as India scored 208 for 1 in 20 overs.

In reply, Scotland cut a sorry figure as they were bowled out for 58 in 14 overs.

For Scotland, openers Pippa Kelly (12) and Emma Walsingham (12) were joint top-scorers.

Left-arm orthodox spinner Ayushi Shukla was the star for India with the ball returning with figures of 4 for 8, while left-armer Vaishnavi Sharma (3/5) and Trisha (3/6), after her exploits with the bat, also performed with the ball in hand.

Meanwhile in other matches of the day, Bangladesh finished their campaign in style with an easy 10-wicket victory over the West Indies.

The Asian side performed well with the ball to restrict the West Indies to just 54 for 6 from their 13 overs and cruised past the victory target inside nine overs on the back of an unbeaten 25 not out from opener Juairiya Ferdous.

Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bowl at Bayuemas Oval after tireless effort from ground staff in the nation's capital, with spinner Nishita Akter Nishi collecting three wickets Anisa Akter Soba claimed a pair of wickets as the West Indies struggled in the conditions and Bangladesh eased home to move up to third place on the Group 1 standings.

In another Group 2 match, no play was possible in Sarawak, with heavy rain leaving the Super Six contest between South Africa and the USA abandoned without a ball being bowled.