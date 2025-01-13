Two-Time World Cup Winning Australian Cricketer Set For PSL Debut after Going Unsold in IPL 2025 Auction

The PSL 2025 Draft has drew a lot of attention lately as several cricketers who went unsold in the IPL mega auction. Notably, some of cricket's top talents, who could not find a team in the IPL auction, got themselves a chance to represent themselves in PSL. A famed Australian cricketer, who is two-time World Cup winner, will make his debut appearance in the Pakistan-based franchise league.

2-Time World Cup Winning Australia Cricketer Set For PSL Debut After IPL Snub

Former Australian cricketer David Warner has found his new franchise in the Pakistan Super League and will be making his maiden appearance in the franchise league. He was a part of the Platinum Draft and was one of the 44 players. The Karachi Kings have picked Warner up in the 2025 PSL Draft. Notably, the former Australian opener went unsold in the IPL mega auction, which was held in 2024. He last featured in the Delhi Capitals and competed under the captaincy of Rishabh Pant.

David Warner hits a shot during an IPL 2024 match between the Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings at Visakhapatnam | Image: BCCI

David Warner has been in red hot form. While he is not an active cricketer in International cricket, he is showcasing his flair while being a part of the Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League. Warner has scored 324 runs in eight innings at an average of 54, which includes three half centuries. The PSL franchise could benefit from the Aussie opener's form in BBL.

Rare IPL reunion All Set To Happen In PSL!

With David Warner heading to PSL's Karachi Kings, a rare IPL reunion will take place in the Pakistan-based franchise cricket league. New Zealand's Kane Williamson will also be a part of the PSL after being elected by Karachi Kings. While he went unsold in the platinum category, he was eventually picked up in the supplementary category. Warner and Kane Williamson, who have been a part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad's IPL title-winning campaign in 2016, will now be a part of PSL's Kings.