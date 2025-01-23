'I Know He Is Something': J&K Bowler Explains His Decision Not To Celebrate Rohit Sharma's Dismissal In Ranji Trophy

Rohit Sharma's return to the Ranji Trophy did not go as planned. The BCCI's strict mandate for the players opened the chances of seeing the star Indian cricketers compete on local cricket grounds whenever they had the time. For the India skipper, the outing wasn't fruitful, as he was dismissed cheaply while facing against Jammu and Kashmir at the Ranji Trophy. Notably, J&K bowler Umar Nazir Mir did not celebrate the fall of Rohit's wicket, and he stated the reason for it.

J&K Pacer Reveals Why He Didn't Celebrate Rohit Sharma's Dismissal

Umar Nazir Mir could not celebrate Rohit Sharma's high-profile dismissal during the Ranji Trophy match against the reigning champions Mumbai. As a supporter of Rohit Sharma, Nazir Mir did not rejoice over the wicket's fall, even though it was a valuable one for J&K.

"A good ball is a good ball against any player, you don't look at the stature of the player, but Rohit Sharma’s wicket is a big one, I am happy. The first thought in my mind was...I did not celebrate, as a fan of Rohit Sharma. I know he is something, even though I dismissed him. I am a big fan of Rohit Sharma. (Even) if we win this game, it would be a proud moment because India's captain is playing in the opposition," Nazir said to the media after the end of play.

Umar Nazir Mir in action during a Ranji Trophy match between Mumbai and Jammu & Kashmir at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy at BKC, Mumbai | Image: PTI Photo

The 31-year-old J&K seamer's 4/41 performance on the first day of their Group A match shook Mumbai. Nazir Mir sent the India captain packing, whose prolonged run of poor performance continued as he made his first Ranji appearance in ten years.

Umar Nazir Mir Emerges As Mumbai's Biggest Headache

Rohit Sharma's wicket wasn't the only one Umar Nazir Mir picked up. Apart from the India skipper, the J&K bowler also scalped out the wickets of Mumbai skipper Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube and Hardik Tamore. Nazir Mir's prowess in seam bowling looked to be a flawless match with the pitch's moisture on a fresh wicket. The seamer got a huge dose of confidence after the fall of Rohit's wicket.

"When you dismiss an international player, it is always a prized wicket. There was some help from the surface, I tried to bowl in right areas. Rohit Sharma is a big name and his wicket was important for us and for me, personally, as well," Umar Nazir Mir added.