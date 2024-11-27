Uncapped Beau Webster To Be Added To Australia Squad As Cover For Mitchell Marsh

Uncapped all-rounder Beau Webster is set to be drafted into the Australia squad for the second Test against India as a cover for Mitchell Marsh who battled with niggles in the series opener at Perth.

Fox Cricket reported that Webster has been added to the squad for the day-night Test at Adelaide, beginning December 6.

“(Marsh) He has been battling a couple of little niggles since the UK tour,” Australian captain Pat Cummins said following the 295-run loss to India.

“He was a little sore towards the end of this Test match (Perth), so the next 10 days he has a chance to freshen up and try to get it right. We’ll see how he goes.” If Marsh doesn't recover in time for the second Test, Webster could be handed a debut.

The 30-year-old hails from Tasmania and has been one of the star performers in the Sheffield Shield over the past two years, collecting 1788 runs including five hundreds and nine fifties. He is also a right-arm pacer like Marsh.

He starred in Tasmania's Sheffield Shield match against New South Wales earlier this week, striking a 61 and 49 besides taking five wickets.

“(Webster’s) a special player at the moment,” Tasmanian captain Jordan Silk told reporters after the domestic game.

“Anytime I feel like we’re in trouble, I feel like I can throw him the ball and he just seems to be able to create something, or anytime we’re in similar trouble with the bat then he’s able to dig us out of it.