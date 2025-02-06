'Pressure Brings Out The Best': Unsold At IPL Auction, Gulbadin Naib Takes DC Into Second Consecutive Final At ILT20

Dubai, February 6, 2025: The Dubai Capitals showcased their championship pedigree by reaching their second straight DP World ILT20 final, defeating Desert Vipers in a thrilling last-ball encounter at the Dubai International Stadium. Afghanistan all-rounder Gulbadin Naib led the charge with a magnificent 62 off 39 balls, marking his third consecutive half-century against the Vipers and steering his team to another historic final appearance.

The Capitals, who have maintained an impressive record of making the qualified playoffs for three seasons of the ILT20, demonstrated why they remain one of the tournament's most consistent performers. Chasing a daunting 189, the match featured a game-changing partnership between Naib and captain Sam Billings, who blazed his way to 38 off 16 balls. Despite losing Billings to a run-out and later Rovman Powell at crucial junctures, Naib's unwavering presence ensured the Capitals completed their second-highest successful run chase at the venue.

"This wasn't just another game. It was a semi-final, and that's when I thrive the most. The pressure of such games brings out the best in me," said Naib, who has been instrumental in the Capitals' quest to go one better than their runners-up finish last season. "I'm particularly pleased about maintaining my form on such a big platform against quality bowling."

Speaking about the crucial partnership with Sam Billings and the subsequent run-out, Naib shared, "That partnership was definitely the turning point of our innings. Even after the unfortunate run-out, Sam's words were encouraging. He told me to finish the game, and that positive conversation motivated me even more to see it through."

Looking ahead to the upcoming final, Naib emphasized his preparation: "This tournament has been excellent preparation for the bigger events ahead, including the Champions Trophy. While reaching the final wasn't easy, we know the final will be even more challenging. After making it to back-to-back finals, we're determined to lift the trophy this time."