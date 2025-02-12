IND vs ENG 3rd ODI: Hours After India's Champions Trophy 2025 Squad Announcement, Varun Chakravarthy Sustains Calf Injury

Mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy was a last-minute addition to the Indian set-up for the Champions Trophy 2025, but is he injured? There is suspicion over his fitness after he has been not picked for the third and final ODI versus England on Wednesday at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. Chakravarthy was part of the second ODI at Cuttack. He picked up a single wicket and conceded 54 runs in 10 overs. What is the injury Chakravarthy has picked up? Rohit Sharma while speaking at the toss confirmed that Chakravarthy has a sore calf and has hence been rested for the dead-rubber in Ahmedabad. The irony is that he has been picked in India's final squad for the Champions Trophy 2025. The question is, if Chakravarthy is injured, why has he been picked in India's Champions Trophy 2025 squad?

CHAKRAVRTHY INJURED?

Chakravarthy was in top form against England in the T20I series and that is why he was added to ODI set-up. There is not much that has been revealed about the injury. At the toss, Rohit Sharma said that Chakravarthy is new and hence he has been rested in order to keep them away from pressure. The Indian captain also admitted that Chakravarthy has a lot of potential.

'Important for us to get a win in the last game’

"I wanted to bat first and put runs on the board because we bowled first in the last two games. It was important for us to get a win in the last game. The fielders portrayed themselves well in the last two games, a lot of young blood. We want to continue to do well in the field," Rohit said at the toss after being put into bat.

Rohit on Harshit Rana and Varun Chakravarthy

“They are pretty new in their careers so we want to keep the pressure away from them, let them do their own and they have got a lot of potential,” Rohit said.