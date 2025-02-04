Union Budget 2025 in association with

Published 14:30 IST, February 4th 2025

Varun Chakravarthy Joins Rohit Sharma-Led Team India ODI Squad at Nagpur With Eye on ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - REPORT

India's mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy has joined the squad at Nagpur ahead of the ODIs versus England.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
India's Varun Chakravarthy celebrates the wicket of England's Jofra Archer during the Twenty20 cricket match between England and India in Rajkot | Image: AP Photo

India's mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy has joined the squad at Nagpur ahead of the ODIs versus England. As per report, he would be with the squad during the ODIs versus England. Varun is an interesting addition as he was not part of the squad for the England series and the Champions Trophy . He has been called up for this short camp in Nagpur after his brilliant show against England in the five-match T20I series where he picked up 14 wickets and was awarded the player of the series. At Rajkot, he even picked up a five-wicket haul to decimate the visitor's. It would be interesting to see if he can make the final Champions Trophy squad which has to be finalised by February 12. 

Can Varun Convince the Selectors? 

For the unversed, the 33-year-old is yet to make his ODI debut. He is widely regarded as a T20 specialist. But will his recent show convince the selectors to give him a spot in the upcoming Champions Trophy? 

Meanwhile, former India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin reckons there is scope for a change. Given the form of Varun Chakravarthy, Ashwin wants him included in the side for the Champions Trophy. Chakravarthy is not part of the provisional squad which has four spinners. Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, and Washington Sundar are the four spinning options for India. 

‘If a seamer goes out and Varun comes in’

"We are all talking about whether he should have been there (Champions Trophy squad), I am thinking there is a chance he might be there. I have a feeling he might make it. There is a chance because all teams have named only a provisional squad. So, he might get picked," R Ashwin said on his channel.

"But, if you look at the existing squad, if a seamer goes out and Varun comes in, it will be an added spinner (five). I don't know who they would want to drop (if they think about getting Varun in). We will wait and see," he added.

Updated 14:34 IST, February 4th 2025

