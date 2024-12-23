Search icon
Published 19:34 IST, December 23rd 2024

Vinod Kambli Admitted To Thane Hospital; Medical Tests Reveal Clots In His Brain: Doctors

Vinod Kambli, a former India cricketer, has been admitted to a private hospital in Thane district after medical examinations revealed clots in his brain, doctors said on Monday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Vinod Kambli | Image: PTI

Former India cricketer Vinod Kambli has been admitted to a private hospital in Thane district, where medical examinations revealed clots in his brain, doctors treating him said on Monday.

Dr Vivek Trivedi, who is treating Kambli (52), said the Mumbai-based former India batter initially complained of urinary infection and cramps following which he was admitted to the hospital in the Kalher area of Bhiwandi town on Saturday.

However, after a series of examinations the medical team supervising him at Akruti Hospital found clots in his brain, Trivedi informed.

Kambli's health is being constantly monitored and the team will carry out additional medical examinations on Tuesday, the doctor said.

Trivedi also said hospital in-charge S Singh has decided to provide life-long free treatment to Kambli at his medical facility.

Updated 19:34 IST, December 23rd 2024

