Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Visit Premanand Maharaj Ji at Vrindavan Amid Retirement Calls

Amid calls of retirement, Virat Kohli and his family visited Premanand Maharaj ji at Vrindavan. A picture is going viral on social space where one can see Kohli and Anushka Sharma along with their kids Vamika and Akaay. The two kids are sitting on the lap of Kohli and Anushka. The picture shows the kids but their faces are blurred. This is not the first time Kohli has been spotted at a spiritual place. A couple of years back in 2022, when Kohli was going through a rough patch, he visited the Neem Karoli Baba Ashram in Kainchi Dham with his wife. Soon after that visit, Kohli found his form and since then there was no looking back. Here is the viral picture.

Meanwhile, India, courtesy of their BGT series loss, have slipped to the third position in the latest ICC Test rankings. But India's biggest problem has been their star duo Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli , who have been underperforming and failed to fire in the BGT. This was Virat Kohli's fifth tour to Australia and greater things were expected out of him since it could well have been his last red-ball series Down Under. From the five Border-Gavaskar Trophy matches and nine innings, Virat Kohli could score only 190 odd runs which includes a thumping century in Perth.

In the recently released ICC rankings, Virat Kohli has dropped down four places and is at the 27th spot with 614 points.