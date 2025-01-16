'Mera Rasta Mat Roko': Virat Kohli Asks Fans Not To Surround Him As Fresh Reports Of Tension In Indian Dressing Room Surfaces

The tensions around the Indian dressing room refuses to die down. Every day, a new report, a new rumour surfaces which describes the sad state of Indian cricket and the superstar culture that exists. Team India lost the Border-Gavaskar Trophy to Australia 3-1 and also lost a place in the World Test Championship 2025 finals. Prior to the Australian series, India also lost a home series to New Zealand by 3-0 which raised a lot of questions on Rohit Sharma, Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli.

Nobody really knows what is going on inside the Indian camp. It is being said that Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir are not getting along. Some reports also claim that Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir are finding it tough to coexist in the Indian dressing room. Fans and experts are also calling out Gautam Gambhir and blaming him for being too dictatorial in the Indian dressing room. Alongside Gautam Gambhir and Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli too is receiving a lot of flak and he is going through one of the most lean patch of his career.

ALSO READ | South Africa Sustain Massive Setback Ahead Of Champions Trophy, Star KKR Pacer Ruled Out Of CT 2025 To Back Injury

Angry Virat Kohli Asks Fans Not To Surround Him

Virat Kohli's form and his conduct, both are being questioned lately. Former India cricketer Robin Uthappa during an interview with Lallantop said that Kohli played a pivotal role in cutting short Yuvraj Singh's career. Kohli is also being called out as keeping himself above the interest of the team and inculcating a superstar culture in the team's DNA. The former India skipper was recently spotted in Mumbai and he was mobbed by fans. Kohli did not like this and asked the fans to make way for him.

Watch The Video Here

Virat Kohli Uncertain To Play The Ranji Trophy