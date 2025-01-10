Virat Kohli AXED Yuvraj Singh From Team India After Cancer Battle? Ex-IPL Winner Makes SENSATIONAL Remark

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh was arguably the best ODI player to have represented the country, but some reckon his end was not apt. Despite having been India's main man at two World Cup triumphs, Yuvraj did not have the perfect finish to his illustrious career. And years after Yuvraj's retirement, another former India cricketer Robin Uthappa has broken his silence on the behind the scenes of what transpired back then. Uthappa has accused then India captain Virat Kohli of being behind Yuvraj's ouster from the side. Uthappa accused Kohli of not giving enough time to Yuvraj to get fit and make a comeback to the side. Uthappa also went onto reveal that Yuvraj even asked for the fitness test level to be reduced by two points, but Kohli denied it.

‘Virat was the leader and it went according to him’

“So when Yuvi requested for that two-point deduction, he didn’t get it. Then he did the test because he was outside the team and they weren’t taking him in. He passed the fitness test, came inside the team, had a lean tournament, took him out totally. Never entertained him after that. Whoever was in the leadership group, didn’t entertain him. That time Virat was the leader and it went according to him due to his strong personality, and that time it was according to him,” he said on Lallantop.

‘My way or the highway’ kind of a captain’

“I haven’t played under Virat as a captain very much. But Virat as a captain, he was very ‘my way or the highway’ kind of a captain. It's not like these guys aren’t also like that, but how to treat your team, how you treat your personnel, because it is not just about results," Uthappa added.