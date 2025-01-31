Published 12:17 IST, January 31st 2025
Virat Kohli BRUTALLY Trolled Following Low Score on Ranji Trophy Comeback For Delhi vs Railways
DEL vs RLYS, Ranji Trophy: The expectations were high and Virat Kohli did not live upto it and hence is now facing the heat.
DEL vs RLYS, Ranji Trophy: The expectations were high and Virat Kohli did not live upto it and hence is now facing the heat. Kohli walked into bat after Yash Dhull perished on Day 2 at the Arun Jaitley stadium on Friday. Kohli, as expected, got a huge reception from the crowd. Then he took strike and it seemed he was comfortable for the first few deliveries. But then, Himanshu Sangwan got one to jag back in and that went through the gate. Kohli was clean bowled for six runs on his Ranji comeback after 13 years. The crowd was stunned and they started leaving the stadium immediately after the dismissal. Here is how fans are now reacting to his failure.
Kohli has not been in good form since his hundred at Perth in the first Border-Gavaskar Test. It is certain that this is just not what Kohli would have hoped for ahead of the Champions Trophy.
