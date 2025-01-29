Virat Kohli's Comeback At Ranji Trophy, Delhi vs Railways Live Streaming: Check Out All The Details You Need To Know

The King has returned to Kotla to prepare for a comeback in the domestic circuit. Local boy Virat Kohli will be in action when Delhi takes on Railways at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. All eyes will be on Kohli, who will be led by the 25-year-old Ayush Badoni. Virat's presence has made the Ranji Trophy match more exciting, despite Delhi's slim chances of reaching the knockout stage of the domestic tournament. In anticipation of King Kohli's return to domestic cricket, here's everything you need to know.

Virat Kohli Returns To Ranji Trophy: Check Out All The Important Details Here

Will Virat Kohli Be In Action At The Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy Match?

Virat Kohli is expected to be in action and be a part of the Playing XI. Skipper Ayush Badoni has said that the Indian superstar would take up the number four spot.

When Will The Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy Match Take Place?

The Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy Match will take place on January 30, 2025.

Where Will The Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy Match Take Place?

The Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy Match will take place at the iconic Arun Jaitley Stadium.

How To Buy The Tickets For The Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy Match?

Fortunately, the match entry has been kept free of cost, and fans can enter the Arun Jaitley Stadium to watch Virat Kohli in action. The DDCA has made arrangements to accommodate over 10,000 fans in the venue.

Which Is The Best Gate to Enter The Arun Jaitley Stadium And Watch Virat Kohli in Action?

Fans who want to see Virat Kohli live in action can enter from the Stadium's gates 07, 15, and 16. The Gates are near the Ambedkar Stadium End.

How To Watch The Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy Match Live Streaming In India?

Fans in India can watch the Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy Match Live Streaming on the JioCinema app and website.

Delhi vs Railways: Full Squad

Delhi: Ayush Badoni (c), Virat Kohli, Pranav Rajvanshi (wk), Sanat Sangwan, Arpit Rana, Mayank Gusain, Shivam Sharma, Sumit Mathur, Vansh Bedi (wk), Money Grewal, Harsh Tyagi, Siddhant Sharma, Navdeep Saini, Yash Dhull, Gagan Vats, Jonty Sidhu, Himmat Singh, Vaibhav Kandpal, Rahul Gehlot, Jitesh Singh