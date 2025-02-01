Virat Kohli Craze Hits New Heights as Multiple Fans Invade Pitch During Delhi's Ranji Trophy Match Against Railways

The fanfare for Virat Kohli knows no bounds as he has emerged as one of the biggest crowd-pullers in recent memory. The Arun Jaitley Stadium was brimming with fans in the accessible as they came out to get a glimpse of the Indian superstar. Ranji matches, which attract less to no crowd, were filled to its peak because of Kohli's comeback to his old stomping grounds. Fans frequently violate security in a last-ditch effort to get close to their favourite cricket players, but these scenes rarely happen during international matches. The security encountered some issues with the fans barging into the field of play.

Virat Kohli Mania Grips Kotla As Multiple Fans Invade Pitch To Meet India Superstar

On day three of the Ranji Trophy match between Delhi and Railways, three overly excited fans stormed into the field of play despite a heavy security presence, causing a serious security breach at the Feroz Shah Kotla Ground in a mad rush to get close to Virat Kohli. The security perimeter was breached after the pitch invaders ricked over 20 guards into letting them into the middle of the heavily guarded field. The overzealous Kohli supporters caught the private security team off guard, but they managed to apprehend them in time to prevent any damage.

The moment happened when Kohli was fielding at cover in the penultimate over before lunch. Delhi off-spinner Shivam Sharma shared his thoughts on the situation and how Kohli requested the security staff to not beat the invaders.

"It is just Virat bhaiya's craze that this happened. It shouldn't have happened. Someone could have come in carrying anything. Virat bhaiya said to security that 'kisi ko maarna mat' [Don't beat up anyone]," Shivam Sharma said as per PTI.

DDCA Took Major Steps After Major Crowd Turnout At Arun Jaitley Stadium

On the first day, up to 12,000 people showed up to see Virat Kohli in person. After observing the large number of spectators, the Delhi and Districts Cricket Association (DDCA), the Bishan Bedi Stand, which was open to the public for the first two days, was closed.

This was done after Virat Kohli was dismissed for six runs off 15 balls on day two, and about 500 fans stood dangerously close to the grill that separated the stand from the dressing room where he was sitting.

Delhi won by an innings and 19 runs, guaranteeing that the star batsman would not get to bat in the second innings, leaving those who had come to watch him bat disappointed.