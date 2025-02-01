'Virat Kohli Doesn’t Need Ranji': Rayudu Voices Support For India Superstar Amid Rough Times, Encourages To 'Believe'

Team India's rough patch in the Border Gavaskar Trophy series prompted the BCCI to make stern mandates. Amid a continuous slump in tests, the Indian cricket board have ordered the cricketers to take part in the Ranji Trophy whenever their schedule allows them to do so. Virat Kohli has also followed the rules and made his comeback for Delhi in the Ranji Trophy cricket tournament. Amid Kohli's uphill battle to regain form, Ambati Rayudu has come out in defence of the Indian cricket superstar and urges everyone to leave him alone.

Ambati Rayudu Backs Virat Kohli Amid Distorted Form In Cricket

Virat Kohli made his return to the Ranji Trophy, but he failed to make an impact. While playing for Delhi at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, the batter amassed just six runs, which included a boundary, before being dismissed by Railways pacer Himanshu Sangwan. Kohli continues to remain under pressure as he failed to recover from the ongoing rough patch. Amid the criticism, former India cricketer Ambati Rayudu has come out to back Virat and urges everyone to leave him alone and believe in him. Additionally, he stated that Kohli's technique has been good for the 81 overall tons he has scored and will continue to be good going forward.

"Right now Virat Kohli dsnt [doesn't] need Ranji. His technique was good for 81 hundreds nd [and] it will be good going forward as well. No one shud [should] force him into forcing himself for anything. He needs time to feel good about everything again. The spark within will ignite on its own. Basically respect nd [and] believe in him, most importantly leave him alone," Ambati Rayudu tweeted on 'X' [Formerly Twitter].

Multiple Breaches Take Place As Fan Rush Into Pitch To Meet Kohli

Virat Kohli proved himself as one of the biggest crowd-pullers when he attracted a horde of people during his Ranji Trophy comeback. On the first day, up to 12,000 people showed up to see Virat Kohli in person. The stadium management and the DDCA had to secure the perimeter with security personnel and guards. But despite the heightened security measures, a fan managed to breach the pitch on the opening day of the match-up.

A similar incident happened on the third day of play when three overly excited fans stormed into the field of play despite a heavy security presence, causing a serious security breach at the Feroz Shah Kotla Ground in a mad rush to get close to Virat Kohli. The security team was surprised by the exuberant Kohli fans, but they could capture them before anything could happen.