Virat Kohli's Former Teammate Bats For Shubman Gill To Lead India Amid Rumours Of Rift In The Indian Dressing Room

India vs Australia 5th Test: The ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series is nearing its business end and things are getting worse for the Indian team by the day. India have already lost the chance to win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, and the only thing they can do now is to try and retain the prestigious silverware. Australia have already taken an unassailable lead of 2-1 in the ongoing IND vs AUS Test series and they are on the verge of winning the trophy back after a span of ten years.

Leadership role in the Indian Test team has become the focal point of all the controversies and drama happening around the Indian cricket team. Rohit Sharma is likely to be left out of the Indian team for the Sydney Test. This comes after Rohit's dismal and lacklustre form in the ongoing BGT series. There is a lot of hue and cry about India's next Test captain and Virat Kohli's former teammate feels that Shubman Gill is the right person to take up the leadership role in the next WTC cycle.

Sreevats Goswami Bats For Gill The Skipper

Sreevats Goswami was a part of Virat Kohli's Team India that won the U-19 World Cup back in 2008. The ongoing cycle of the World Test Championship (WTC) is ending and the Indian team is already in the transitional phase. Rohit Sharma's Test career coming to a close is something that many former cricketers and the fans of the sport had predicted. To make matters worse, even Head Coach Gautam Gambhir refused to comment on India's final XI for Sydney. Goswami endorsed Gill for a leadership role for the next WTC cycle.

Bumrah Likely To Lead Team India

Battered by extra bounce and seam movement along with scathing criticism of his leadership, India skipper Rohit Sharma's career as a Test cricketer seems headed for a dispiriting climax amid swirling speculation that he is set to be dropped from the fifth and final Test against Australia. Rohit, just like Melbourne, was last among recognised batters to enter the nets but this was after head coach Gautam Gambhir refused to confirm whether the out-of-form skipper will be at the toss.