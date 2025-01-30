WATCH | Virat Kohli Fan Invades The Field, Touches Former India Skipper's Feet Despite DDCA's Extended Security Measures

Delhi vs Railways: Virat Kohli has finally made his much awaited Raji Trophy return after 4469 odd days. Prior to this, he represented Delhi in a Ranji game back in 2012 against Uttar Pradesh. Virat Kohli is being closely watched considering his lean patch in Test cricket. India play their next Test series against England in the month of June and Kohli getting runs will be crucial for the Rohit Sharma-led team to win the away series against an English side that is ruthless.

The Indian Test team has faced a lot of criticism recently due to their dismal and lacklustre show against New Zealand and Australia. India recently lost the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series to Australia after a decade. In the process, India also lost a spot in the World Test Championship Finals which at one point in time looked certain. After India's debacle against Australia 'Down Under', the BCCI reportedly made it mandatory for all the players of the Indian team to play domestic matches considering their fitness and workload.

Fan Trespasses Security To Touch Virat Kohli's Feet

The Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) beefed up security in the Arun Jaitley Stadium after Virat Kohli's Ranji Trophy return was concerned. The DDCA also decided to give away free ticket to the spectators who wanted to see Virat Kohli in action. Delhi won the toss and opted to field first against Railways. Despite DDCA's extensive security measures, a fan managed to invade the pitch and ran straight towards the former India skipper to touch his feet.

Virat Kohli's Ranji Trophy Career In Numbers