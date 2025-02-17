Virat Kohli FLOUTS BCCI Rule? Star Cricketer Gets Special Food Delivery Amid 'No Personal Chef' Rule

Virat Kohli is arguably the best cricketer of the generation and hence is always in the spotlight. And ahead of CT 2025, it was no different for him in Dubai. As per reports, Kohli got special food delivered to him amid the Board of Control of Cricket in India's ‘no personal chef’ rule. So, has Kohli flouted a rule? Will he be penalised for it? Will BCCI walk the talk in this case? Too many questions are coming to the fore after the development. Following the embarrassing loss in Australia, the Indian board came up with a set of new rules. One of 10 rules in BCCI's diktat also disallows cricketers to bring their personal chefs along with them on tours.

As per reports, Kohli was spotted having a chat with the Team India manager before the training session began. After three hours of training, the latter returned with a few food boxes from a popular eatery in Dubai. After the training, Kohli had a portion of the special delivery food box and saved some for later as well.

The BCCI Rule Kohli FLOUTED?

'Players can no longer bring personal staff like chefs, security guards, or assistants on tours unless explicitly approved by the BCCI.'

Amid all the talk around the star-culture existing in the Indian dressing-room, do you think it was right on Kohli's part to make a move like this?

