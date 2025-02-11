Virat Kohli's Form Huge Concern For India Ahead Of Champions Trophy 2025, Star Batter Eyes Comeback In IND vs ENG 3rd ODI

Rohit Sharma -led India are gearing up for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy that will be played in the 'Hybrid Model'. Though the PCB are the hosts of the tournament, India will play all their games in Dubai. India are currently playing three-match ODI series against England in order to prepare for the marquee ICC event. India have already sealed the series 2-0, but there is still a big concern on Virat Kohli 's current form. The former India skipper has managed to score only 5 runs in the second India vs England ODI.

Rohit Sharma found his groove back in the second ODI that India played against England in Cuttack. The Indian captain scored a stellar century and helped India win the series, but as far as Kohli is concerned, he is yet to get to his rhythm back and score runs. India's chances of winning the Champions Trophy will heavily rely on both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. During the third ODI that will be played in Ahmedabad.

All Eyes On Kohli's Form Ahead Of Champions Trophy

A big knock from Virat Kohli's currently silent bat along with a series clean-sweep over England will be on Team India's wish-list when the two teams square off in the third and final ODI here on Wednesday, marking the end of their Champions Trophy build-up. While India hold an unassailable 2-0 lead with identical four-wicket wins in each of the first two ODIs, Rohit Sharma's men will be extra motivated to get a win here at the Narendra Modi Stadium where they had suffered a crushing ODI World Cup final loss in 2023.

Needless to say, having their batting mainstay Kohli among runs and a win would be perfect culmination to the home side's Champions Trophy preparations. The eight-team competition gets underway from February 19 in Karachi with India starting against Bangladesh the next day in Dubai as per a hybrid model of hosting.

Virat Kohli trains during the IND vs ENG ODI series

The team has already got a shot in the arm by Rohit's return to form. His 90-ball 119 in the second ODI was a source of relief to both the side and to him after a prolonged run of poor scores. Kohli hasn't looked completely out of touch but hasn't stayed at the crease for long enough to give himself a chance for a big knock either.

If he manages to , Kohli is in with a chance create another record. He is 89 runs short of becoming only the third batter in history to score 14,000 runs in the format which arguably has been the run-machine's favourite.

India Eye Second Champions Trophy

India last won the Champions Trophy in 2013 and since then, they haven't been able to repeat their heroics. India did qualify for the Champions Trophy final in 2017, but they lost to Pakistan in the summit clash. The Indian team will hope to cross the finishing line this time around Rohit Sharma's captaincy. India play all their Champions Trophy matches in Dubai.