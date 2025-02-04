Virat Kohli Grabs Eyeballs In Team India's Training Sessions, Picture Of Former Skipper Flaunting Chiselled Abs Goes Viral

India's premier batter Virat Kohli would have the spotlight on him when they take on England in an ODI series. Kohli, who has not been in the best of touch, would be hoping he gets among the runs as that would keep him in good stead ahead of the Champions Trophy . During India's training session ahead of the ODI opener at Nagpur, Kohli was spotted flaunting his washboard abs. The picture of it surfaced on social space and has since gone viral. Kohli is arguably most fittest player in the world and is someone who is credited for bringing about a change in terms of fitness in cricket. Kohli is easily an inspiration for millions of kids wanting to take up the sport professionally.

KOHLI'S WASHBOARD ABS IS FIRE

LANDMARK BECKONS KING

In fact when India take on England in the opening ODI at Nagpur, Kohli would be on the cusp of a massive landmark. At Nagpur, Kohli would have an opportunity to become the fastest individual batter to 14,000 ODI runs. He currently needs 94 runs to get there.

He has the opportunity of edging the legendary Sachin Tendulkar in this regard. Tendulkar holds the current record for the fastest to 14,000 ODI runs. Tendulkar set the record in his 350th ODI innings during a match against arch-rivals Pakistan in Peshawar. Tendulkar scored 100 in that game. Kohli currently has 13906 runs to his name from 283 ODI. He has a realistic chance of getting to the landmark at Nagpur itself.