Virat Kohli Likely to Play County Cricket After IPL 2025 to Prepare For England Tests - REPORT

Amid retirement speculations after the BGT loss, Virat Kohli is likely to play some County cricket in a bid to prepare well for Test series against England. But again, that can only happen if the Royal Challengers Bengaluru do not make the playoff. India coach Gautam Gambhir stressed on the importance of domestic cricket to flourish in the international circuit. Looks like at least the intent is positive as a Rev Sports report makes the claim. Remember, the IPL 2025 final is on May 25 and the 1st test versus England starts at Leeds on 20th June'25. If RCB reaches the final of the IPL, Kohli will have roughly 14 days to play county cricket and get acclimatized to the English conditions. It will not be enough one feels.

In the past, cricketers have skipped franchise cricket to make a bigger impact at the international stage for their country. Australian captain Pat Cummins did in 2023 (to prepare for the WTC finals vs India, which he won and the Ashes tour, which he led his side to a 2-2 draw and retained the Ashes).

Should Kohli Skip IPL Partially?