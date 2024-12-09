Published 13:17 IST, December 9th 2024
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Feature in CT 2025 Ad Despite no Clarity From ICC Over Schedule | WATCH
In a stunning move, the broadcasters of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 have released the promo advertisement which features Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli.
In a stunning move months ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, the broadcasters of the marquee event have released the promo advertisement which features Rohit Sharma , Virat Kohli . Apart from Rohit and Kohli, big names from other cricketing countries also feature in the ad that is now going viral. The 20-second advertisement also mentions the tournament is "coming soon," which suggests even the broadcasters have no information about the official release of the schedule by the ICC.
Meanwhile, reports claim various things. While some reports claim that the PCB has already agreed to the ‘hybrid’ model and will play in Dubai, other articles say that nothing of the kind has happened and the ICC is still forcing PCB to accept it.
PAK PM ASSURES PCB SUPPORT
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has assured PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi of "complete support" on the issue of the hosting of the Champions Trophy next year and said the country should keep its self-respect while dealing with the matter, according to sources.
Sharif, who is also the patron-in-chief of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), also told Naqvi that it was not just about money and that the sentiments of the public should also be taken into consideration.
Naqvi, on Sunday, briefed Sharif on the behind-the-scenes developments but the PCB didn't reveal details of the meeting.
"The Prime Minister assured his complete support to the PCB on the issue and appreciated the stance taken by the (PCB) chairman on India refusing to play in Pakistan in the mega-event," the source said.
Updated 15:23 IST, December 9th 2024