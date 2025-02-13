Virat Kohli's SPECIAL Message to RCB's New Captain For IPL 2025 Rajat Patidar: "Very Well Deserved"

Once the much-awaited announcement of the new RCB captain was done, Virat Kohli had a special message for Rajat Patidar. Kohli, who has been part of the franchise since it's inception, lavished praise on the new captain. Claiming that Patidar has won the RCB hearts over the years, Kohli said the elevation is well-deserved. Kohli has led RCB in the past from 2013 to 2021. During his tenure, he led the RCB side to the 2016 IPL final where they emerged second-best against Sunrisers Hyderabad. RCB fans would be hoping that there would be a change of fortunes with a new captain in charge of the side.

‘Big responsibility’

Virat Kohli to Rajat Patidar: "The way you've grown, you've made a place in the hearts of RCB fans all over India. This is very well deserved. Myself and other team members will be behind you. It is a big responsibility"

WATCH KOHLI'S MESSAGE

THE PATIDAR STORY