'Virat Kohli Should've Been Banned': Ex-ENG Star Takes Aim At Indian Cricket Icon Over Altercation With Sam Konstas

Modern-day cricket sensation Virat Kohli came under fire from various Australian media outlets and veteran cricketers for his bust-up with Sam Konstas. The Indian cricketer and 19-year-old Aussie debutant were embroiled in a heated exchange after Kohli barged his shoulder into Konstas, leading to a heated face-off before the umpires rushed in to diffuse the scenario. A former England cricketer has called out Kohli and wants him to face a ban for his actions.

Former English Bowler Wants Virat Kohli Banned For His Actions During Boxing Day Test

Former England bowler Steve Harmison has been critical of Virat Kohli over his altercation with 19-year-old Australia star Sam Konstas. The moment took place during the Boxing Day Test match, and the English fast bowler believes that Kohli overstepped his boundary with the heated exchange and wanted a ban on him for his actions.

“What happened with Kohli there – Kohli was bang out of order. Virat Kohli should have been banned for what he did,” Harmison said during an appearance on the talkSPORT Cricket podcast.

Virat Kohli talks to Sam Konstas as Usman Khawaja looks on during play on the first day of the fourth cricket test between Australia and India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground | Image: AP Photo

But Harmison wasn't done with the Kohli-Konstas episode as he issued a warning to the 19-year-old Aussie cricketer over provoking the opposition cricketers. After the Kohli saga, Konstas was embroiled in another heated moment with Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah , and Harmison wants the Aussie to not cross the line.

"You know how much I love Virat Kohli and what he has done for the game, but there’s a line, and you do not cross it," the English fast bowler added.

Virat Kohli Faced Strict Action For The Altercation With Sam Konstas

The Virat Kohli-Sam Konstas episode was one of the major talking points which happened at the electrifying Boxing Day Test match. It was bold of Konstas to get embroiled in an altercation with one of the modern-day cricket greats, which made him a viral highlight of the series.