Virat, Rohit Aren't Robots, Just Think How They Made Us Feel When They Played: Kevin Pietersen

Out-of-form veterans Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma deserve a lot of empathy as they are "not robots" and one shouldn't forget the kind of joy they provided in their pomp, former England skipper Kevin Pietersen said on Tuesday.

Both Kohli and Rohit have been struggling form form and after 1-3 defeat against Australia, the calls of retirement has only grown louder.

"(It’s) unfair. How can you tell somebody who's scored as many runs as these guys, they must retire? Yes, it's a discussion and it's a topic I get it, I understand it, but they deserve more respect than that," Pietersen said during a promotional event.

Pietersen had a love-hate relationship with British media and he knows exactly how the two stars feel.

"Having had exactly the same challenges in my career, it happens. Rohit and Virat are not robots. They don't walk out there and get a hundred every time they bat. Maybe they had one bad Australian tour. Does that make them bad people? No. Does it make them bad cricketers? Absolutely not," he said.

He wants cricket lovers to understand that stars are human too.