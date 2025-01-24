Virender Sehwag And Aarti Ahlawat Unfollow Each Other From Instagram Amidst Divorce Rumours: REPORT

Former Indian batter Virender Sehwag has been one of the most fearless batters in the history of Indian cricket. Sehwag who holds the record of two triple hundreds in Test cricket is famous for his vibrant commentary voice as well. In the present time, the latter is still an entertaining prospect, however, it seems like he isn't going through a decent time in his personal life. A report from the Hindustan Times has claimed that both Sehwag and his wife Aarti Ahlawat are set to get separated after 20 years of marriage.

Virender Sehwag-Aarti Ahlawat Likely Unfollow Each Other From Instagram

Virender Sehwag used to occasionally share glimpses with his family but hasn't shared such posts in recent times. The report further adds that both Sehwag and Aarti have unfollowed each other from Instagram. Aarti has also made her Instagram account private. The report states that the duo has been living separately from each other for a long time and the separation is very likely to happen. No official confirmation regarding the matter has been made by any of the parties as of now. Aarti Ahlawat has been away from the social media for a while as she shared her last post more than a year ago. However, Virender Sehwag hasn't removed his post including Aarti as of now.

Who Is Aarti Ahlawat?

Aarti Ahlawat is the daughter of a famous lawyer Suraj Singh Ahlawat. Ahlawat holds a diploma in Computer Science from the Maitreyi College of Delhi University. Aarti has a strong academic background and is currently a businesswoman. She holds directorial positions in four companies including Eventura Creations Private Limited, AVS Healthcare Private Limited, ASV Event Management Private Limited, and Smgk Agro Impex Private Limited. She suffered a major setback back in 2019 when she was alleged to have forged signatures to get a loan of INR 4.5 crores.