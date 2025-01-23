Virender Sehwag And Wife Aarti Ahlawat Likely To End Marriage After 20 Years: REPORT

Indian Cricket star Virender Sehwag and his wife Aarti Ahlawat are reportedly living separately after enjoying a married life of 20 years. The former Indian cricketer got married to Aarti Ahlawat back in 2004 and now according to several reports the two might be getting a divorce soon. Several things have put fuel to the fire which includes that the couple unfollowed each other on social media platform Instagram amongst other things. All of these incident have led many to believe that the relationship between the former Indian Cricketer and his wife might be strained.

Divorce Likely On The Cards For Virender Sehwag

Former Indian Cricketer Virender Sehwag was known for his explosive batting style in his long career playing for the Indian Cricket Team. He has had several memorable knocks which includes his 219 against West Indies in an ODI. After getting married to his wife Aarti Ahlawat in a lavish ceremony which took place at the home of the former finance minister Arun Jaitley in 2004. Following the wedding, the couple had two sons. Their first son Aryavir was born in 2007 and their second son, Vedant was born in 2010.

Despite a long standing relationship, recent occurrences have indicated that the relationship might be strained with divorce likely on the cards. Sources close to the family have also revealed that the couple are living separately for quite sometime now.

Various Occurrences Indicate Towards A Strained Relationship

There are several instances which have indicated towards a strained relationship and even a separation between the two. Virender Sehwag had posted photos of his Diwali celebration on Instagram. The photos included his son and his mother but there was no sign of his wife Aarti anywhere.

