Published 19:00 IST, December 27th 2024
WATCH | Aussie Crowd Brands Virat Kohli Public Enemy No. 1, Sings Derogatory Song For Star Indian Batter In MCG
The Australian crowds seem to be after Virat Kohli as a video has now gone viral where fans can be seen singing derogatory songs about the star batter.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Virat Kohli is not having a good time in Australia in the currently ongoing Border Gavaksar Trophy. Virat Kohli has failed to have an impact with the bat for the Indian contingent which has led to facing massive criticism from fans and cricket experts. Virat Kohli amidst all of this has become a massive target and is constantly being attacked by Australian fans and media. Virat Kohli was involved in a major controversy with Australian journalists for them trying to pictures of his children.
Following that, Virat Kohli bumped shoulders with debutant Sam Konstas on the first day of the fourth test which led to a heated argument between the two players on the field.
Australian Crowd Target Kohli On Second Day Of Boxing Day Test
Following the string of incidents that Virat Kohli has been involved in during his time in Australia, the Indian star batter has been branded as ‘public enemy no.1’ by the Aussies. In a video that is going viral on social media, Australian fans can be seen chanting insulting slurs and singing derogatory songs about the Indian batter.
Virat Kohli got out for 36 today while batting in the second innings against Australia.
Kohli Loses Cool With Australian Fans Following Dismissal
Virat Kohli was dismissed for 36 today, as he made his way back to the tunnel a fan said something offensive which prompted Kohli to come out again after getting inside the tunnel. Kohli came out and stared at the crowd, but before things went haywire the security personal intervened and took Kohli away before the situation could go out of hand.
Updated 19:00 IST, December 27th 2024