Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • SportFit /
  • Cricket /
  • WATCH | Aussie Crowd Brands Virat Kohli Public Enemy No. 1, Sings Derogatory Song For Star Indian Batter In MCG

Published 19:00 IST, December 27th 2024

WATCH | Aussie Crowd Brands Virat Kohli Public Enemy No. 1, Sings Derogatory Song For Star Indian Batter In MCG

The Australian crowds seem to be after Virat Kohli as a video has now gone viral where fans can be seen singing derogatory songs about the star batter.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
AUS fans targeted Virat Kohli following his dismissal. | Image: AP and Screengrab from X

Virat Kohli is not having a good time in Australia in the currently ongoing Border Gavaksar Trophy. Virat Kohli has failed to have an impact with the bat for the Indian contingent which has led to facing massive criticism from fans and cricket experts. Virat Kohli amidst all of this has become a massive target and is constantly being attacked by Australian fans and media. Virat Kohli was involved in a major controversy with Australian journalists for them trying to pictures of his children. 

Following that, Virat Kohli bumped shoulders with debutant Sam Konstas on the first day of the fourth test which led to a heated argument between the two players on the field. 

Australian Crowd Target Kohli On Second Day Of Boxing Day Test 

Following the string of incidents that Virat Kohli has been involved in during his time in Australia, the Indian star batter has been branded as ‘public enemy no.1’ by the Aussies. In a video that is going viral on social media, Australian fans can be seen chanting insulting slurs and singing derogatory songs about the Indian batter.  

Read More: Derogatory! Australian Media Calls King Kohli 'Clown'; India Outraged

Read More: WATCH | PITCH Invader Trying to Hug Kohli at MCG Steals Show

Virat Kohli got out for 36 today while batting in the second innings against Australia. 

Kohli Loses Cool With Australian Fans Following Dismissal 

Virat Kohli was dismissed for 36 today, as he made his way back to the tunnel a fan said something offensive which prompted Kohli to come out again after getting inside the tunnel. Kohli came out and stared at the crowd, but before things went haywire the security personal intervened and took Kohli away before the situation could go out of hand. 

 

Updated 19:00 IST, December 27th 2024

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.