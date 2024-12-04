'We Have Nothing But Respect For Every Indian Cricketer': Australia's Nathan Lyon Before 2nd Test

Australian spinner Nathan Lyon has shifted the focus away from individual Indian superstars, emphasizing that Australia's strategy is to counter the entire Indian team, not just exceptional players like Jasprit Bumrah , Virat Kohli , and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Nathan Lyon showers massive praise on Team India

As the Border-Gavaskar Trophy heats up, the spotlight has been on specific Indian players, particularly Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah, following India's dominant 295-run victory in the series opener in Perth. However, Nathan Lyon stressed that Australia's approach is to prepare for the collective talent of the Indian team, rather than just focusing on a few standout players.

Nathan Lyon's comments highlight Australia's respect for the depth and talent of the Indian team, and their determination to develop a comprehensive strategy to counter the entire Indian lineup. Lyon himself witnessed the bench strength of the Indian team last time around when a young side led by Ajinkya Rahane beat Australia in their own backyard.

"I look at the Indian squad and see a group of superstars. Cricket, however, is a team game, winning requires the entire side to perform well. India boasts extraordinary players like Bumrah and others, but it's not just about the superstars," Lyon said ahead of the pink ball Test here.

"The rest of the Indian squad is also incredibly talented. They're an incredible cricket team. We're not focusing solely on any one player, that's for sure.

"We have nothing but respect for every Indian cricketer who takes the field on Friday. That doesn't mean we're not going to compete. We respect them, but we're determined to play our brand of cricket and compete hard against a quality side. India is one of the best teams in the world," he added.

"More than surprises me. But the quality of Indian cricketers that they got in that squad, don't they? You've got Ashwin with 530 odd wickets and then you got Ravindra Jadeja over 300 wickets or whatever it may be.

"So it's pretty remarkable to see the quality of player that are sitting on the bench. But I can't control with who they run out, but it would be a good challenge, no matter who they bring out," Lyon said.

"I wasn't surprised. But yet again, here for boundaries, it provides opportunities for me to hopefully take a few chances along the way," he added.

The second Test match is scheduled to take place in Adelaide from December 6 onwards. Australia will be hungry to bounce back so they can come back into the series.