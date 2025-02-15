'We Must Not Encourage': R Ashwin Comes Up With No-nonsense Superstar Culture Claim In Indian Cricket

The Indian Cricket Team will have a point to prove when they start their ICC Champions Trophy campaign on February 20. The 'Men In Blue' tasted success in the last two ICC white ball events, finishing runners-up in the 2023 ODI World Cup and lifting the T20 World Cup title under the guidance of Rohit Sharma.

BCCI Reportedly Introduced 10-diktat In Order To Inject Discipline In Indian Cricket

Rohit will lead the team once again and it won't be a walk in the park as eight teams will be challenging for the coveted title. Team India's disappointing performance in the Border Gavaskar Trophy opened up a number of discussions as BCCI reportedly issued a 10 diktat for the players in a bid to tighten the disciplinary rope around the players.

As per reports, BCCI imposed a number of rules including availability in domestic cricket as per the schedule and travelling together with the team for matches. The likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit had a forgetful Australia tour and the onus will be on them to justify their place with some valuable runs in the upcoming Champions Trophy.

R Ashwin Opens Up On India's Superstar Culture

Former Indian spinner R Ashwin called for dismissing the superstar culture in Indian cricket. On his Hindi YouTube channel, 'Ash Ki Baat' he said, “It is important to normalise things in Indian cricket. We must not encourage this superstardom and super celebrities within the Indian cricket team.

'We must normalise all these things going forward. We are cricketers. We are not actors or superstars.

'We are sportspersons, and we must be someone that the common people should resonate with, and can compare themselves with.'

He also cited the example of Virat and Rohit in the conversation.

'For example if you are a Rohit Sharma or a Virat Kohli, who have achieved so much. When you hit one more century, it is not just about your achievement anymore. It should be the business as usual, and our goals should be bigger than these achievements.'